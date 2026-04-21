Jordan Carrillo News: Closes out scoring in win
Carrillo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.
Carrillo closed out the scoring for Pumas UNAM in the second half when he blasted a direct free kick into an impossible angle for Andres Sanchez. Carrillo, who has been a regular starter this season but came off the bench here, snapped a 10-game goal drought with this free kick. Look for him to return to the XI before the start of the Liguilla.
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