Jordan Carrillo News: Closes out scoring in win

Carrillo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Carrillo closed out the scoring for Pumas UNAM in the second half when he blasted a direct free kick into an impossible angle for Andres Sanchez. Carrillo, who has been a regular starter this season but came off the bench here, snapped a 10-game goal drought with this free kick. Look for him to return to the XI before the start of the Liguilla.