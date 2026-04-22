Jordan Carrillo News: Records assist

Carrillo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Carrillo has either scored or assisted in each of his last two appearances, a significant improvement following a 10-game goal contribution drought on his behalf. Drought aside, he has three goals and two assists this season, meaning his aforementioned two-game span is responsible for 40 percent of G/A for Pumas.