Jordan Carrillo headshot

Jordan Carrillo News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Carrillo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Carrillo has either scored or assisted in each of his last two appearances, a significant improvement following a 10-game goal contribution drought on his behalf. Drought aside, he has three goals and two assists this season, meaning his aforementioned two-game span is responsible for 40 percent of G/A for Pumas.

Jordan Carrillo
Pumas UNAM
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