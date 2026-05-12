Jordan Carrillo headshot

Jordan Carrillo News: Scores again in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Carrillo scored a goal off his lone shot and made two interceptions during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Carrillo looks unstoppable right now and added another goal to his account in the 23rd minute with a clinical finish after an even better individual play to make it 3-0 for Pumas. That's now three goals and two assists over the last five starts for the midfielder, who's arguably in the middle of the best offensive stretch of his young career.

Jordan Carrillo
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now