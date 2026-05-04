Jordan Carrillo News: Scores, assists in draw

Carrillo scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus America.

Carrillo was excellent in Sunday's clash, setting up Juninho Vieira with a short pass and achieving a great goal from outside the box in the fifth and 52nd minutes, respectively. The former Santos Laguna player has found his best form in the final stages of the campaign, generating two goals and two assists across his last four appearances. Over the full Clausura tournament, he's third on the squad with seven direct contributions, and he's averaging 1.6 shots and 1.1 chances created per game.