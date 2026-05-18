Jordan Carrillo News: Scores winner against Pachuca

Carrillo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Pachuca.

Carrillo found the back of the net in the 56th minute of this match through a direct free kick that ricocheted in off the post. The talented attacker complemented his overall display with a robust all-around stat line, including 10 duels won and five fouls drawn. A return of four goals and two assists in seven games played since April 17 highlights his upward trend as he enjoys one of the best moments of his career. Another encouraging sign is his involvement in set pieces, as he's now splitting those duties with Pedro Vite.