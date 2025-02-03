Jordan Carrillo News: Solid display in defeat

Carrillo generated three shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Puebla.

Carrillo played at a level far above the rest of his team, standing out for his five chances created, 13 duels won and seven fouls drawn during the match. The Saints have lost eight league games in a row, but Carrillo has maintained a good performance that should be enough for him to stay in the starting lineup going forward. He could also continue to take set pieces if Franco Fagundez (knee) remains out.