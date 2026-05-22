Jordan Carrillo News: Wins 10 duels versus Cruz Azul

Carrillo generated one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Carrillo excelled on one-on-one situations, finishing with a game-high 10 duels won while also drawing five fouls and completing two dribbles over 90 minutes on the field in the finals derby. He couldn't translate that activity into a decisive impact on the scoresheet this time, ending a run of productive playoff performances. Even so, he remains one of his team's primary attacking threats from the left flank, having recorded three goals and one assist in five postseason appearances.