Jordan Farr News: Loaned to Loudoun United

Farr will join USL squad Loudoun United on loan from D.C. United for an undisclosed period, although his parent club retains the ability to recall him at any point of the season.

Farr will likely find more opportunities to play in the USL, with D.C. United currently covered in terms of goalkeeping options with Sean Johnson and Alex Bono. The 31-year-old has made only three MLS appearances since 2025 and is unlikely to play a major role in the top division in the near future.