Jordan Ferri News: Will miss clash with Saint-Etienne
Ferri is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Ferri will miss the clash against Saint-Etienne on March. 16, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The experienced midfielder hasn't been a regular starter recently, his absence will not impact much the starting squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now