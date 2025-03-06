Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Ferri headshot

Jordan Ferri News: Will miss clash with Saint-Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Ferri is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Ferri will miss the clash against Saint-Etienne on March. 16, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The experienced midfielder hasn't been a regular starter recently, his absence will not impact much the starting squad.

Jordan Ferri
Montpellier
