Jordan Garcia News: Concedes three against Tijuana

Jordan Garcia recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Club Tijuana.

Garcia had a difficult outing, conceding every shot on target after being given the start ahead of teammate goalkeeper Oscar Garcia. He has now conceded five goals in three matches while facing 12 shots, and his save percentage sits at a low 54.5. While not all of the goals were easy saves, his recent form remains concerning, and it is unclear if he will keep the starting role in the next fixture against Chivas, who sit third in the table, making it a difficult matchup.