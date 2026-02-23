Jordan Garcia News: Makes three saves against Santos

Garcia made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Garcia denied some long-distance attempts but failed to stop Ezequiel Bullaude's finish from inside the box in the final minutes of the first half Saturday. The goalkeeper has made three saves and conceded once in each of his two Liga MX starts since taking over the starting spot from Oscar Garcia. Up next is a home matchup versus Necaxa's seventh-ranked offense.