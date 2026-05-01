Jordan Henderson Injury: Close call to face Hammers

Henderson (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against West Ham, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Jordan is pretty close, so we'll make a decision on that tomorrow, but he's made good progress."

Henderson is eyeing a return as the club welcomes West Ham on Saturday, with the midfielder first training on grass and now a late call, needing to pass some fitness testing to play. This could mean the return of two valuable midfielders to end the season, as Vitaly Janelt (foot) is also questionable. He has started in 21 of his 29 appearances, so expect him to push for the start if he is considered fully fit.