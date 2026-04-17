Jordan Henderson Injury: Hopeful to play in next few weeks
Henderson (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to play in the next few weeks, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Jordan's probably back next. I'm not entirely sure [when Henderson will be back]; I don't particularly like putting a timescale on things because sometimes it's unrealistic. He's not too far away, maybe over the next couple of weeks."
Henderson is not yet fit but is receiving a positive update, as the midfielder is eyeing a return in the next few weeks, potentially ahead of the end of the month. This will mark a second match missed for the midfielder, continuing without a starter and a solid veteran option. His return now will likely depend on his recovery in training, hopefully facing no setbacks.
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