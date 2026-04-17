Jordan Henderson headshot

Jordan Henderson Injury: Hopeful to play in next few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Henderson (undisclosed) is eyeing a return to play in the next few weeks, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Jordan's probably back next. I'm not entirely sure [when Henderson will be back]; I don't particularly like putting a timescale on things because sometimes it's unrealistic. He's not too far away, maybe over the next couple of weeks."

Henderson is not yet fit but is receiving a positive update, as the midfielder is eyeing a return in the next few weeks, potentially ahead of the end of the month. This will mark a second match missed for the midfielder, continuing without a starter and a solid veteran option. His return now will likely depend on his recovery in training, hopefully facing no setbacks.

Jordan Henderson
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Henderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Henderson See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago