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Jordan Henderson Injury: Knock rules him out for weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Henderson picked up a knock during international duty and is expected to miss a few weeks, according to coach Keith Andrews. "Jordan picked up a knock on international duty. He will be out for a few weeks."

Henderson has been a regular starter for the club, making his absence a genuine headache for coach Keith Andrews heading into the upcoming fixtures. Yehor Yarmolyuk is set to step into the starting role against Everton in his place, with the club now needing to manage without one of their key midfield figures for what could be a significant stretch of the season for the Bees.

Jordan Henderson
Brentford
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