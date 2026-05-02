Jordan Henderson Injury: Not an option Saturday
Henderson (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against West Ham.
Henderson has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite manager Keith Andrews describing him as pretty close and expressing optimism about his progress following his return to grass training. The midfielder has started 21 of his 29 appearances this season, making his continued absence a notable blow for the Bees heading into the West Ham fixture. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely, with the coach having indicated the progress made in recent days gives reason for optimism ahead of the final stretch of the season.
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