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Jordan Henderson Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Henderson (wrist) is not yet ready to play, with manager Xabi Alonso revealing Wednesday that "Jordan will take a little bit longer. Let's see. I'm not a doctor and I don't have the data. We need to wait until we know more".

Henderson won't feature in the initial few weeks of the season, but his exact recovery timeline remains in doubt, so it's unclear when he'll be able to make his first appearance for Chelsea following his transfer from Brentford. The veteran midfielder got hurt during the World Cup, even though he barely saw action in the international competition and has failed to take part in a club game since May 24. He'll likely serve as a bench asset as soon as he returns, offering backup behind Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Jordan Henderson
Chelsea
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