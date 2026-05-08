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Jordan Henderson Injury: Trains, fit for City match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Henderson (undisclosed) is fit and an option for Saturday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Jordan will be involved tomorrow; he's had a good week's training as well."

Henderson has been able to train this week after an undisclosed injury left him out of the last few contests, with the midfielder cleared for play. With Vitaly Janelt still ramping up fitness, this is a major return for the squad, as they add back another midfielder. He started in his past four appearances and could return to that spot immediately Saturday, recording 21 starts in 29 appearances this season.

Jordan Henderson
Brentford
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