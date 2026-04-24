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Jordan Henderson Injury: Trains on grass, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Henderson (undisclosed) is training on grass but will remain out at least another game, according to manager Keith Andrews. "They're doing well. I've just walked past all three of them, they've been doing a session separate from the group. They're back on the grass and making good progress. They've all got slightly different timeframes as to when they'll be back, but they won't be available for Monday."

Henderson is still working on his return as he remains out another match due to his undisclosed injury. However, the midfielder is at least starting to train again, although it is with a separate group on grass. He hopes to then join team training next week, potentially an option to face West Ham on May. 2.

Jordan Henderson
Brentford
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