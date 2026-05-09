Jordan Henderson News: Bench option
Henderson (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Manchester City.
Henderson is not going to miss any more time after it was already deemed he was fit for play, as the midfielder resides on the bench Saturday. After four matches out in a row, they are likely taking his return cautiously, as he could return to a starting role next contest.
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