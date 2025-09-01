James will play the 2025\/26 season on loan at King Power Stadium in the Championship. Jordan rose through Birmingham City's academy and made his first-team debut at 17 against Bristol City in November 2021. He closed out that season by being named the club's Young Player of the Year and quickly established himself as a Championship regular with the Blues. After amassing over 100 appearances for the second-city side, Jordan completed a permanent move to Stade Rennais in August 2024 and went on to make 23 outings in Ligue 1 last season. On the international stage, he was part of Wales' squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and earned his first senior cap against Croatia in March 2023, eventually reaching 20 appearances to date.