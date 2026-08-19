Jordan James News: Loaned to Championship

James has been loaned to Wolves from Rennes, according to his former club.

James is off to the Championship again as he heads out on another loan from Rennes, joining Wolves after playing with Leicester City last campaign. He earned 27 starts in 34 appearances with the Foxes last season while notching 11 goals and four assists, proving to be a threat at that level of football. Another good season could see him stay around at Rennes for a Ligue 1 season next campaign, although only time can tell.