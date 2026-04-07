Jordan Lefort News: Impassable in scoreless draw

Lefort generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lyon.

Lefort led the Angers backline Sunday with 10 clearances as they earned a share of the points in a 0-0 draw versus Lyon. Across his last five appearances 9five starts) , the central defender has made 11 tackles (eight won), nine interceptions and 21 clearances whle contributing to two clean sheets. To date, Lefort has played every minute of Angers' 28 Ligue 1 fixtures.