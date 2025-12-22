Lefort progressed through youth football before developing at Strasbourg, Amiens, and later establishing himself professionally with Amiens SC. He made his senior debut in 2013, contributed to Amiens' promotions to Ligue 2 and Ligue 1, and gained further Ligue 2 experience on loan at Quevilly-Rouen, before making his Ligue 1 debut in 2018. After a loan and permanent move to Young Boys, he won three Swiss league titles and one Swiss Cup across two seasons. He returned to France with Paris FC before joining Angers in 2023, where he played a key defensive role in the club's promotion to Ligue 1 in 2023\/24 with 37 appearances. Lefort has since established a long streak of consecutive full league matches, currently standing at 59, and has featured 16 times this season while also registering an assist.