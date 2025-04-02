Jordan Morris Injury: Aiming return against Dallas

Morris (hamstring) is aiming for a return for next Saturday's trip to Dallas, coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts of 93.3 KJR radio. "Jordan could be there for the Dallas game."

Morris resumed training this week and has been recovering well from his hamstring injury. He should be back in the match squad for Saturday's trip to Dallas. This is positive news for the team given the importance of the forward in contributing goals for the Sounders in recent seasons. Until his return, Danny Musovski and Jesus Ferreira have been filling in for him in the frontline.