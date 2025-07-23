Jordan Morris Injury: Completes shoulder surgery

Morris has undergone successful surgery on his shoulder and will miss around two to three months, according to his club.

Morris looks to have received the worst possible news after he was an early exit from their last match with an injury, as he required surgery on his shoulder and will now miss a decent spell of time. This will likely leave him sidelined until September or October, returning just ahead of the playoffs. He has struggled with injuries this season and has only started in four of his 10 appearances, so this isn't a major loss for the club, but they will hope to have his depth back later in the campaign.