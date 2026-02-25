Jordan Morris Injury: Expected to miss four weeks

Morris (quadriceps) will be inactive for approximately for weeks due to a grade 1A quad injury he picked up during Sunday's clash against Colorado Rapids, with manager Brian Schmetzer confirming the severity of his issue Wednesday, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Morris' performance in the first game of the 2026 season ended quickly as he left the field in the eighth minute, when Paul Rothrock took his place on the field. That change could now be expected from kickoff for the next few contests, as the experienced attacker will spend at least a few weeks in his recovery process. This will impact the team's attacking power considering that he scored three goals over his last four league starts in the previous campaign.