Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris Injury: Off early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 8:05pm

Morris was injured and subbed out in the 8th minute during Sunday's match vs Colorado with a suspected thigh injury, per Lauren Helmbrecht of Fox 13 Seattle.

Morris did not last 10 minutes as he was forced off the field with a thigh injury. He was replaced by Paul Rothrock, who would likely see more time in the starting XI if Morris' injury keeps him sidelined.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Morris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Morris See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 31, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024