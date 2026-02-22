Jordan Morris Injury: Off early
Morris was injured and subbed out in the 8th minute during Sunday's match vs Colorado with a suspected thigh injury, per Lauren Helmbrecht of Fox 13 Seattle.
Morris did not last 10 minutes as he was forced off the field with a thigh injury. He was replaced by Paul Rothrock, who would likely see more time in the starting XI if Morris' injury keeps him sidelined.
