Jordan Morris Injury: Subs off with injury

Morris was forced off during Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Morris had an unfortunate night as he came off with a knock shortly after kickoff against San Jose. The attacker has struggled with muscular issues throughout the year, recording just 408 minutes of play over 10 MLS games. While the extent of the new problem is unknown, he's at risk of missing upcoming weeks, with Saturday's substitute Danny Musovski available as a replacement option.