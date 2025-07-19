Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris Injury: Subs off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 8:01pm

Morris was forced off during Saturday's 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Morris had an unfortunate night as he came off with a knock shortly after kickoff against San Jose. The attacker has struggled with muscular issues throughout the year, recording just 408 minutes of play over 10 MLS games. While the extent of the new problem is unknown, he's at risk of missing upcoming weeks, with Saturday's substitute Danny Musovski available as a replacement option.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now