Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Morris was forced off in the 66th minute of Tuesday's clash with Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF with an apparent hamstring injury, Anderson Hirst reports for Emerald City Spectrum.

Morris was forced off in the second half of Tuesday's game due to an apparent hamstring injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. If he has to miss time, Danny Musovski or Jesus Ferreira could see increased playing time in the striker position.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
