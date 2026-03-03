Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris Injury: Training separately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:48am

Morris (quadriceps) took part in limited training work Tuesday as he continues to recover from his injury, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Morris has been sidelined since the 2026 opening game and is still expected to miss a few more contests, but his return to practice is a good sign in his recovery process. The forward would be a likely starter when healthy after playing a consistent role over the final stretch of the previous campaign. However, Paul Rothrock should get more opportunities while Osaze Tafari De Rosario leads the front line for as long as Morris remains out.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
