Jordan Morris Injury: Will be available Sunday

Morris (quadriceps) will be an option for Sunday's clash against Minnesota, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, per Jackson Felts from KJR.

Morris was a late call for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Vancouver but ultimately didn't make the squad, and he is now fully expected to be available for Sunday's MLS matchup against Minnesota. This is a major boost for Seattle, as Morris remains a locked-in starter up front whenever he is fit and ready to go. That said, Osaze Tafari De Rosario is emerging as real competition for the striker spot, which could start to impact Morris' role moving forward.