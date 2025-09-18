Morris entered the fray for the final 30 minutes Tuesday and proceeded to produce the key pass for the lone Seattle goal during their 3 - 1 drubbing at the hands of Miami. The assist was Morris's first of the season and first goal contribution since a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery caused him to miss four successive league fixtures. With Morris having notched 30 minutes of play Tuesday, look for manager Brian Schmetzer to progressively increase the striker's minutes as Seattle begin their perennial playoff push.