Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris News: Leads attack with brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Morris scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Morris scored first and second half goals Saturday to lead the Seattle attack in a 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC. The veteran striker contributed two tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Morris appears to be picking up where he left off in 2024 after scoring a career-high 14 goals over 37 apppearances (35 starts).

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
