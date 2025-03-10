Jordan Morris News: Most goals in Seattle history

Morris scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Morris slotted home a right-footed shot in the 77th minute Saturday to give Seattle their third goal in the 5-2 victory over LAFC. The goal broke form Seattle striker Raul Ruidiaz's mark as the club's all-time scoring leader. Through three appearances (two starts) in MLS play this season, Morris has attempted at least two shots in each appearance and scored three goals.