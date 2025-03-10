Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris News: Most goals in Seattle history

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Morris scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Morris slotted home a right-footed shot in the 77th minute Saturday to give Seattle their third goal in the 5-2 victory over LAFC. The goal broke form Seattle striker Raul Ruidiaz's mark as the club's all-time scoring leader. Through three appearances (two starts) in MLS play this season, Morris has attempted at least two shots in each appearance and scored three goals.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
