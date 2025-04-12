Jordan Morris News: On bench versus Dallas
Morris (hamstring) is on the bench Saturday against FC Dallas.
Morris returned to the team as expected after being sidelined over the last four league matches. However, he's available only for limited minutes, with Danny Musovski and Jesus Ferreira starting in the weekend's game. The fit-again attacker contributed three goals along with seven shots (four on target) and five chances created in his previous three appearances.
