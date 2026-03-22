Jordan Morris News: Option again
Morris (quadriceps) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Minnesota United.
Morris is in the team Sunday and fit after a slight quadriceps injury, fit for a spot on the bench against the Loons. He started in their first match of the season before the three-game absence, likely to work back into the role after testing his legs a bit.
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