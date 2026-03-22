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Jordan Morris News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Morris (quadriceps) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Minnesota United.

Morris is in the team Sunday and fit after a slight quadriceps injury, fit for a spot on the bench against the Loons. He started in their first match of the season before the three-game absence, likely to work back into the role after testing his legs a bit.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
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