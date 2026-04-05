Jordan Morris News: Provides assist off bench

Morris assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Houston Dynamo.

Morris made an impact off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo, providing the assist on Paul Rothrock's winning goal with a deflection in the box while adding two chances created and one shot. The forward, who has held a bench role this season with just 62 minutes played, brought physical presence and aerial ability in the final third, offering a different dimension in attack and helping unlock the defense late in the match.