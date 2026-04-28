Jordan Morris News: Scores and assists in 2-1 win

Morris scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Dallas.

Morris made his first start since the opening day of the season when he came off after eight minutes with an injury. He scored his first goal of the season and provided his second assist of the year as he helped Seattle Sounders win 2-1. Both goals came in the first half. His goal came from his only shot on target of the season and his assist came from his only chance created of the match.