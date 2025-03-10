Jordan Pickford News: Allows one in draw
Pickford made two saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves.
Pickford couldn't do much when Marshall Munetsi appeared unmarked in front of him to draw things level at 1-1 in the 40th minute but then did a nice job during the rest of the contest when the opposition came striking. The goalkeeper's campaign had a rough start, but the started heating up in October and now ranks third among his EPL peers in saves and fourth in clean sheets.
