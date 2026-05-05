Jordan Pickford News: Allows three against City
Pickford registered one save and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-3 draw against Manchester City.
Pickford had a rough night Monday as he only made one save while allowing three goals in the draw. This is now a fourth straight outing without a clean sheet for the keeper, remaining at 11 in 35 appearances this season. He will face Crystal Palace next on Sunday, with Everton still fighting for a possible spot in European play.
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