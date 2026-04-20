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Jordan Pickford News: Beaten late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Pickford made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Pickford stopped three of the five shots he faced, but failed to stop the most important one, a towering Virgil van Dijk header in second half stoppage time. The goalkeeper made some excellent saves but was beaten at the last gasp as Liverpool came out on top of derby day. Pickford has now conceded four goals in the last two matches, facing only nine shots in that span.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
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