Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Brilliant against Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pickford had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Pickford was brilliant once again, making a pair of impressive saves to secure the draw against the Gunners. He added three saves to his total of 91 in 31 appearances this season, averaging 2.93 saves per game. Two of his three saves were incredible diving stops that could have resulted in goals for Arsenal. The goalkeeper has not kept a clean sheet since early February, although he has had some solid outings since then. He will look to secure a new clean sheet against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
