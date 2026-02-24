Jordan Pickford News: Concedes once in loss

Pickford had one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Pickford conceded one goal Monday, a Benjamin Sesko strike in the 71st minute which marked the only goal of the contest. It marked Pickford's fifth consecutive match conceding at least one goal. He'll look to get back on track Saturday at Newcastle, a side which has scored 38 goals through 27 matches this season.