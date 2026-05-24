Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Concedes once in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Pickford made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pickford conceded one goal Sunday, a Joao Palhinha strike in the 43rd minute which barely got over the line. It broke a six-match streak where he conceded multiple goals, so this was a bit of an improvement for Pickford and the Everton defense. He started all 38 matches in his third straight season, conceding 50 goals, making 100 saves and keeping 11 clean sheets. Next up for him is the World Cup with England where he's expected to start for one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago