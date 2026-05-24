Jordan Pickford News: Concedes once in season finale

Pickford made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pickford conceded one goal Sunday, a Joao Palhinha strike in the 43rd minute which barely got over the line. It broke a six-match streak where he conceded multiple goals, so this was a bit of an improvement for Pickford and the Everton defense. He started all 38 matches in his third straight season, conceding 50 goals, making 100 saves and keeping 11 clean sheets. Next up for him is the World Cup with England where he's expected to start for one of the favorites to win the tournament.