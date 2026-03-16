Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice in defeat
Pickford made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.
Pickford made a glaring error Saturday as he came for a cross and missed a punch that led to Arsenal's breakthrough goal in Everton's 2-0 road defeat. The veteran keeper has made 13 saves and two clearances across his last five starting appearances while conceding seven goals and recording one clean sheet. Pickford will look for a bounce-back performance Saturday when Everton hosts Chelsea.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2817 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More