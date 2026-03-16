Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Pickford made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Pickford made a glaring error Saturday as he came for a cross and missed a punch that led to Arsenal's breakthrough goal in Everton's 2-0 road defeat. The veteran keeper has made 13 saves and two clearances across his last five starting appearances while conceding seven goals and recording one clean sheet. Pickford will look for a bounce-back performance Saturday when Everton hosts Chelsea.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago