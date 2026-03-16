Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice in defeat

Pickford made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Pickford made a glaring error Saturday as he came for a cross and missed a punch that led to Arsenal's breakthrough goal in Everton's 2-0 road defeat. The veteran keeper has made 13 saves and two clearances across his last five starting appearances while conceding seven goals and recording one clean sheet. Pickford will look for a bounce-back performance Saturday when Everton hosts Chelsea.