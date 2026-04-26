Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice in loss

Pickford recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against West Ham United.

Pickford was at fault on Tomas Soucek's 51st-minute opener, coming off his line hesitantly on Jarrod Bowen's corner and letting Soucek beat two defenders to the ball for an uncontested header. He ended with one save over 90 minutes and had no chance on Callum Wilson's stoppage-time winner, as Bowen's knockdown dropped perfectly into the striker's path to seal it for the Hammers. Pickford has now shipped two goals in each of his last three outings for the Toffees and will be aiming to bounce back from this rough stretch in next Monday's showdown against Manchester City.