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Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Pickford made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Pickford was under attack throughout Sunday's draw, facing eight shots on target from Crystal Palace. He tied a season-high with six saves, but he conceded twice including Jean-Phillippe Mateta's equalizer in the 77th minute. Next up he faces Sunderland on Sunday, a side which has scored 37 goals through 36 matches this season.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
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