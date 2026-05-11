Jordan Pickford News: Concedes twice Sunday

Pickford made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Pickford was under attack throughout Sunday's draw, facing eight shots on target from Crystal Palace. He tied a season-high with six saves, but he conceded twice including Jean-Phillippe Mateta's equalizer in the 77th minute. Next up he faces Sunderland on Sunday, a side which has scored 37 goals through 36 matches this season.