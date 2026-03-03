Jordan Pickford News: Concedes two against Newcastle

Pickford recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Pickford remained busy once again, facing six shots in the match, which has been a consistent theme of his season after seeing 111 shots across 28 league appearances. His 69.7 percent save rate still ranks well among Premier League goalkeepers, and he has recorded nine clean sheets this season, placing him fourth among keepers in the league. However, he has not kept a clean sheet in his last six Premier League matches. Pickford will next face Burnley, who currently sit 19th, presenting a favorable opportunity to return to keeping a clean sheet.