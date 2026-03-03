Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Concedes two against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Pickford recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Pickford remained busy once again, facing six shots in the match, which has been a consistent theme of his season after seeing 111 shots across 28 league appearances. His 69.7 percent save rate still ranks well among Premier League goalkeepers, and he has recorded nine clean sheets this season, placing him fourth among keepers in the league. However, he has not kept a clean sheet in his last six Premier League matches. Pickford will next face Burnley, who currently sit 19th, presenting a favorable opportunity to return to keeping a clean sheet.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago