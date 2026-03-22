Jordan Pickford News: Keeps clean sheet
Pickford made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win over Chelsea.
Pickford kept the clean sheet Saturday while making four saves against Chelsea. He has two clean sheets in the last three matches and 11 on the season, which is tied for second most in the league. The keeper will head to Brentford for the next PL match on April 11, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.
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