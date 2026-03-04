Jordan Pickford News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Pickford made two saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win versus Burnley.

Pickford kept a clean sheet and was barely tested until late, when he came up with a stunning last-minute stop to protect Everton's two-goal lead. He dealt comfortably with Burnley's limited aerial threat and commanded his box well as Everton locked things down in the final minutes. The shutout reflected Everton's overall control, though Pickford still stepped up with two key saves when called upon. The goalkeeper will look to carry that momentum into next week's matchup against Arsenal.