Jordan Pickford News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Pickford made two saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 2-0 win versus Burnley.
Pickford kept a clean sheet and was barely tested until late, when he came up with a stunning last-minute stop to protect Everton's two-goal lead. He dealt comfortably with Burnley's limited aerial threat and commanded his box well as Everton locked things down in the final minutes. The shutout reflected Everton's overall control, though Pickford still stepped up with two key saves when called upon. The goalkeeper will look to carry that momentum into next week's matchup against Arsenal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 285 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More